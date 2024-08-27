Matches (27)
WI vs SA (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
MAX60 (2)
WCPL (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
Tuskers WMN vs ZIM-WMN U19, 14th Match at Bulawayo, ZIM-W T20 Cup, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Bulawayo, August 27, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tuskers WMN
W
W
W
W
W
ZIM-WMN U19
W
W
L
L
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:15
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
|Bulawayo Athletic Club
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|27 August 2024 - day (20-over match)