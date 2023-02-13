2023 WPL auction: The list of sold and unsold players
Who was sold to whom, and who didn't get a bid?
The full list of players sold and unsold at the 2023 WPL player auction in Mumbai. (Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 82 approx; INR 50 lakh = USD 60,400 approx; INR 1 crore = USD 120,000 approx)
You'll also find news, views and analysis of all the bids on ESPNcricinfo's WPL auction live blog.
2023 WPL auction sold players
Smriti Mandhana(Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.4 crore (USD 415,000 approx)
Harmanpreet Kaur(Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.8 crore (USD 220,000 approx)
Sophie Devine (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 50 lakh (USD 61,000 approx)
Ashleigh Gardner (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 3.2 crore (USD 390,000 approx)
Ellyse Perry (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.7 crore (USD 207,000 approx)
Sophie Ecclestone (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1.8 crore (USD 220,000 approx)
Deepti Sharma(Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 2.6 crore (USD 317,000 approx)
Renuka Singh(Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.5 crore (USD 183,000 approx)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt(Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.2 crore (USD 390,000 approx)
Tahlia McGrath(Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1.4 crore (USD 171,000 approx)
Beth Mooney(Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 2 crore (USD 244,000 approx)
Shabnim Ismail(Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1 crore (USD 122,000 approx)
Amelia Kerr(Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1 crore (USD 122,000 approx)
Sophia Dunkley (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 60 lakh (USD 73,000 approx)
Jemimah Rodrigues (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore (USD 268,000 approx)
Meg Lanning (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.1 crore (USD 134,000 approx)
Shafali Verma (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore (USD 244,000 approx)
Annabel Sutherland (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 70 lakh (USD 85,000 approx)
Harleen Deol (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 40 lakh (USD 49,000 approx)
Pooja Vastrakar (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.9 crore (USD 232,000 approx)
Deandra Dottin (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 60 lakh (USD 73,000 approx)
Yastika Bhatia (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 crore (USD 183,000 approx)
Richa Ghosh (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.9 crore (USD 232,000 approx)
Alyssa Healy (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 70 lakh (USD 85,000 approx)
Anjali Sarvani (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 55 lakh (USD 67,000 approx)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 40 lakh (USD 49,000 approx)
Radha Yadav (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 40 lakh (USD 49,000 approx)
Shikha Pandey (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 60 lakh ( USD 73,000 approx)
Sneh Rana (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 75 lakh (USD 91,000 approx)
Marizanne Kapp (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore (USD 183,000 approx)
Parshavi Chopra (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 10 lakh (USD 12,200 approx)
Titas Sadhu (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 25 lakh (USD 30,000 approx)
Shweta Sehrawat (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 40 lakh (USD 49,000 approx)
S Yashasri (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 10 lakh (USD 12,200 approx)
Kiran Navgire (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
S Meghana (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Erin Burns (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Heather Graham (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Grace Harris (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 75 lakh (USD 91,000 approx)
Georgia Wareham (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 75 lakh (USD 91,000 approx)
Alice Capsey (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 75 lakh (USD 91,000 approx)
Issy Wong (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Mansi Joshi (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Devika Vaidya (Base price INR 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1.4 crore (USD 171,000 approx)
Amanjot Kaur (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh (USD 61,000 approx)
D Hemalatha (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Lauren Bell (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Monica Patel (Base price INR 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Tara Norris (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 10 lakh (USD 12,200 approx)
Laura Harris (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 45 lakh (USD 55,000 approx)
Dhara Gujjar (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 10 lakh (USD 12,200 approx)
Jasia Akther (Base price INR 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh (USD 24,000 approx)
Disha Kasat (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 lakh (USD 12,200 approx)
Laxmi Yadav (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for INR 10 lakh (USD 12,200 approx)
Indrani Roy (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 lakh (USD 12,200 approx)
Minnu Mani (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 30 lakh (USD 37,000 approx)
Kanika Ahuja (Base price INR 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 35 lakh (USD 43,000 approx)
2023 WPL auction unsold players
Hayley Matthews (Base price INR 40 lakh)
Suzie Bates (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Tazmin Brits (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Laura Wolvaardt (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Tammy Beaumont (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Heather Knight (Base price INR 40 lakh)
Sune Luus (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Danni Wyatt (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Chamari Athapaththu (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Taniya Bhatia (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Anushka Sanjeewani (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Sushma Verma (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Bernadine Bezuidenhout (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Amy Jones (Base price INR 40 lakh)
Shamilia Connell (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Freya Davies (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Megan Schutt (Base price INR 40 lakh)
Jahanara Alam (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Lea Tahuhu (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Ayabonga Khaka (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Shakera Selman (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Sarah Glenn (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Nonkululeko Mlaba (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Poonam Yadav (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Inoka Ranaweera (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Alana King (Base price INR 40 lakh)
Afy Fletcher (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Fran Jonas (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Leigh Kasperek (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Nadine de Klerk (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Salma Khatun (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Jess Jonassen (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Hrishita Basu (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Soumya Tiwari (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Grace Scrivens (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Archana Devi (Base price INR 10 lakh)
G Trisha (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Mannat Kashyap (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Najla CMC (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Sonam Yadav (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Shabnam MD (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Falak Naz (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Sonia Mendhiya (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Shorna Akter (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Shikha Shalot (Base price INR 20 lakh)
Soumya Tiwari (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Hurley Gala (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Sneha Deepti (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Priya Punia (Base price INR 40 lakh)
Bharti Fulmali (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Kim Garth (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Katherine Sciver-Brunt (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Simran Bahadur (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Anuja Patil (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Swagatika Rath (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Arundhati Reddy (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Meghna Singh (Base price INR 50 lakh)
Gouher Sultana (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Ekta Bisht (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Preeti Bose (Base price INR 30 lakh)
Mahika Gaur (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Divya G (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Ishwari Savkar (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Arushi Goel (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Shipra Giri (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Tarannum Pathan (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Ashwani Kumari (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Sajana S (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Humaira Kazi (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Nishu Choudhary (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Parunika Sisodia (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Sarah Bryce (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Kathryn Bryce (Base price INR 10 lakh)
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo