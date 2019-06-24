Manpreet Gony retires from Indian cricket, signs up for Global T20 Canada

Manpreet Gony, the 35-year-old medium-pacer from Punjab, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket except overseas short-format leagues. He also signed up for Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada league, following in the footsteps of his statemate, Yuvraj Singh.

Gony made his first-class debut in 2007 as a hit-the-deck quick and started out in the shorter formats in domestic cricket the following year, while also picking up a contract with Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the IPL. He was Super Kings' joint leading wicket-taker that season along wish Albie Morkel and earned an India call-up soon after. The stint with the national team, however, didn't go too well as he played just two games in the 2008 Asia Cup, not getting a bat and picking up just two wickets.

It was a career plagued with injuries, and while he continued to play, he cut down on his pace in a big way, losing his effectiveness. He featured in the Indian domestic circuit in the 2018-19 season recently, playing all three formats for Punjab.

"He had the speed and accuracy and that helped him make his debut for Punjab against Andhra in 2007 and later saw him play for India and for various teams in IPL," Sukhwinder Tinkoo, Gony's coach, told the Indian Express. "He was one of the fastest and accurate bowlers for Punjab. If he had not faced injuries, he would have played in more matches and picked up more wickets."

Gony ended with mediocre numbers: 1226 runs and 196 wickets in 61 first-class matches, 479 runs and 77 wickets in 55 List A games, and 501 runs and 96 wickets in 90 T20s. He still shares the record - with four others - for most maiden overs in a four-over T20 spell, for his 3 for 5 for Punjab against Madhya Pradesh in a Syed Mushtaq Ali match in 2012.

"Manpreet Gony has been a wonderful cricketer for Punjab, he was one of our fastest bowlers when at his prime, and one of the most potent weapons in our arsenal," Sushil Kumar, the Punjab Cricket Association spokesperson, told ESPNcricinfo. "It's sad to see him go, but he has had a lot of injuries and was struggling.

"He was also very upset at not getting an IPL team this year. Unfortunately, being an international cricketer, he had a high base price, and no one picked him.

"He will now play in Canada, and maybe in other leagues, that's fair. It's sad for us, but it's good for him. Players must make money where they can. He can still bowl his overs and use the long handle well, so he can still add value to T20 teams."