          Arun Jaitley, former BCCI vice-president and Delhi cricket boss, dies aged 66

          Arun Jaitley with Chetan Chauhan and other DDCA officials at Feroz Shah Kotla Getty Images
          8:17 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Arun Jaitley, the former union minister who also served as a vice-president of the BCCI, has died aged 66 following an illness.

          Jaitley's involvement in Indian cricket began in earnest in the late 1990s, when he became a member of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association, the governing body of cricket in the national capital. In 1999, soon after becoming a union minister, Jaitley took charge as the DDCA president, a post he held till 2013, the same year he became vice-president of the BCCI for a brief period before resigning in the wake of the IPL spot-fixing scandal.

          "A remarkable statesman, Mr Jaitley was a passionate cricket follower and will always be remembered as one of the most able and respected cricket administrators," the BCCI said in a statement. "During his long tenure as the President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association, he brought about a tremendous change in the cricketing infrastructure.

          "A close friend of the cricketers, he always stood by them, encouraged them and supported them in their quest for excellence."

          Jaitley was also a member of the IPL governing council. Following news of his death on Saturday, a number of Delhi-based cricketers, as well as some others, expressed their condolences on Twitter.

