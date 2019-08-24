Arun Jaitley, former BCCI vice-president and Delhi cricket boss, dies aged 66

Arun Jaitley, the former union minister who also served as a vice-president of the BCCI, has died aged 66 following an illness.

Jaitley's involvement in Indian cricket began in earnest in the late 1990s, when he became a member of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association, the governing body of cricket in the national capital. In 1999, soon after becoming a union minister, Jaitley took charge as the DDCA president, a post he held till 2013, the same year he became vice-president of the BCCI for a brief period before resigning in the wake of the IPL spot-fixing scandal.

"A remarkable statesman, Mr Jaitley was a passionate cricket follower and will always be remembered as one of the most able and respected cricket administrators," the BCCI said in a statement. "During his long tenure as the President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association, he brought about a tremendous change in the cricketing infrastructure.

"A close friend of the cricketers, he always stood by them, encouraged them and supported them in their quest for excellence."

Jaitley was also a member of the IPL governing council. Following news of his death on Saturday, a number of Delhi-based cricketers, as well as some others, expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was genuinely a good person, always willing to help others. He took out his precious time back in 2006 when my father passed away to come to my home & pay his condolences. May his soul rest in peace. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 24, 2019

A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. He donned several hats successfully, including that of a cricket administrator. India has lost a distinguished parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and friends. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri. Arun Jaitley. Fondly remember our conversations around cricket. His contributions in every field will remain unparalleled. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 24, 2019