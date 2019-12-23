Bumrah, Dhawan return for home series against Sri Lanka and Australia

Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback to India's limited-overs sides against Sri Lanka and Australia. He has been out of action with a stress fracture of the back since the tour of the West Indies in August. India will play three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka followed by three ODIs against Australia in January.

Meanwhile, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have been rested for the Sri Lanka series. Shikhar Dhawan returns to both squads following a quick recovery from an ankle bruise during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December. Dhawan's selection also means Mayank Agarwal, who was the reserve opener for the West Indies ODIs, returns to the first-class circuit with Karnataka.

Sanju Samson, who had replaced Dhawan in the T20I squad for the West Indies series, keeps his place in the T20 squad. Samson made a century in his most recent Ranji Trophy outing for Kerala against Bengal last week.

Bumrah was withdrawn from the Test squad for the series against South Africa at home in September-October after the injury surfaced. His previous appearance for India was in a Test against West Indies in Kingston, in which he became the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to take a hat-trick in the format.

Last week, Bumrah trained full tilt with the Indian team ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. He is likely to play for Gujarat in the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy starting December 25 to prove his match fitness.

Deepak Chahar misses out from both squads due to a back injury that ruled him out of the third ODI against West Indies, with Navdeep Saini taking his place. The Delhi fast bowler picked up two wickets on ODI debut as India went on to win the ODI series 2-1 in Cuttack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn't figure either, after being originally selected for the ODI series against West Indies. He was diagnosed with a groin injury that forced his withdrawal. Shardul Thakur, the Mumbai pacer, keeps his place as a result.

Thakur played all two of the three ODIs against West Indies. He picked up two wickets, but more importantly made an unbeaten quickfire 17 in Ravindra Jadeja's company to help seal the series in Cuttack.

There was no place for Hardik Pandya yet as he continues his recovery from a back injury, while Kedar Jadhav kept his ODI spot for the Australia series amid speculation of a maiden ODI call-up for Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav.

"As for Hardik, we will have a look at him in the third week of January," chief selector MSK Prasad told journalists after the selection meeting. It's likely that Pandya will be in a race against time for the two-Test series in New Zealand in February.

The three T20Is against Sri Lanka will take place on January 5, 7 and 10 in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively. The Australia series starts four days later in Mumbai, with the second and third ODIs to be played in Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively on January 17 and 19.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar

India's squad for Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami