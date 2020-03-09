Women's cricket in hyperdrive - Records from the T20 World Cup

6.43 - Run rate across the Women's T20 World Cup - the highest among all seven editions of the tournament. The previous best were in the inaugural editions, 6.26 in 2010 and 6.10 in 2009. Three teams scored at a run rate of 7.50 and higher - Australia (7.54), South Africa (7.52), and England (7.50) - which is also a first for the Women's T20 World Cup.

20.27 - Average runs per wicket in this Women's T20 World Cup, which again ranks the highest among the seven editions. A couple of years ago, in the West Indies, the average runs per wicket was 16.11, which is the lowest among all editions.

76 - Sixes hit in this World Cup, once more the most among the seven editions. The previous highest was 75 sixes in the 2018 tournament. The overall balls per boundary in this year's event was 8.25, which is also the best among all editions, beating the mark of 9.01 set in 2009.

9 - Dropped catches by India in this Women's T20 World Cup, the joint-most among all teams. Bangladesh also dropped nine catches. On the other hand, the champions Australia dropped only four catches. India dropped two key chances in the final, those of eventual half-centurions Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, early in the game which contributed to their defeat.

4 - Four of the top ten totals in Women's T20 World Cup history came in this year's event, including the highest ever - 195 for 3 by South Africa against Thailand.

259 - Runs for Beth Mooney in this World Cup, which is the most by a batter in a single edition. She beat Meg Lanning's 257 runs from the 2014 tournament. Mooney scored three fifties, two of which were unbeaten, including 78 not out in the final.

13 - Wickets for Megan Schutt in this World Cup, the joint-most in a single edition. She equalled Anya Shrusbole's tally of 13 wickets in 2014. Schutt took three three-wicket hauls including 4 for 18 in the final, which are the best figures in the final of a Women's T20 World Cup.