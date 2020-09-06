A member of the Delhi Capitals camp has tested positive for Covid-19. A statement from the franchise identified him as an assistant physiotherapist who returned two negative tests after his arrival in the UAE before returning a positive result on his third test.

"He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise," the statement said. "He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise's medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery."

The Capitals are the third team in IPL 2020 to have a member of their contingent test positive for Covid-19. Thirteen members of the Chennai Super Kings unit, including two players, tested positive last week.

In addition, the Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive before the team flew out of India. He has since undergone a 14-day quarantine period, returned two negative tests, and been cleared to rejoin the team.

The positive tests have raised concerns over the IPL's biosecurity norms. Ness Wadia, the owner of the Kings XI Punjab franchise, has called for extra caution, saying the bubble should be restricted only to those "really required" to be among the players.