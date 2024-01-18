Bacher asks CSA to 'explain decision-making process' in Teeger case

Ali Bacher , the man who oversaw South African cricket's reintegration after apartheid, has asked CSA to provide "a comprehensive explanation of the decision-making process" that led to the removal of David Teeger as Under-19 captain a week before the age-group World Cup being staged in the country.

Bacher, who is related to Teeger through his wife, said doubt had been cast on CSA's explanation of security concerns after the board failed to provide justification for its decision on safety grounds at a meeting with the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on the eve of the tournament, which will see South Africa play West Indies in Potchefstroom on Friday, Bacher conveyed his "dismay and concern" over CSA's decision to stand Teeger down and asked for "transparent and open discourse" on the matter. Specifically, Bacher asked CSA to disclose four things:

The security reports that influenced this decision.

A comprehensive explanation of the decision-making process.

The specific factors and insights that led to the removal of the captaincy.

Clarification on whether there were any external pressures placed on them that led to the decision.

Bacher's intervention comes after CSA invited the SAJBD to a meeting, four days after Teeger's removal. At a press conference after the meeting, the SAJBD alleged that CSA's delegates started by telling them they had received a report from state security and then that they had a briefing with state security, but would not reveal who they had dealt with. The SAJBD left dissatisfied and said in a statement that CSA's "vacillating and contradictory responses" led them to believe any security concerns were "trumped up and bogus".

The SAJBD accused CSA of anti-semitism and of allowing "high-level political interference" but when asked for proof of any government intervention, said they did not have any. They also demanded CSA reinstate Teeger, which has not happened.

Juan James has been named captain in Teeger's place while CSA has denied any political involvement in its decision-making.

Teeger was thrust into the spotlight in October when he was named the Rising Star at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards ceremony. In his acceptance speech, he dedicated the award to "young soldiers in Israel", a statement which was reported in the media and attracted complaints from the Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA), sponsors, cricket clubs and concerned citizens.

CSA referred the complaints to advocate Wim Trengrove, who conducted an independent adjudication into whether Teeger had breached the code of conduct of CSA or his provincial team, the Lions, and found that he had not. Trengrove's reasoning was based on the constitutional right to freedom of expression, while he also determined that Teeger did not engage in any unbecoming or detrimental conduct. CSA accepted the report and confirmed Teeger as the Under-19 team's captain on December 8.

A month later, after protests at Newlands during the New Year's Test between South Africa and India and the South African government's decision to bring a case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice, CSA announced Teeger's axing, citing security concerns. Teeger remains part of the squad and is expected to play in South Africa's matches, raising further questions over whether his safety would only be compromised if he was leading the team. CSA said it believed taking him out of that role would "lower the temperature" of the issue.

Protests are planned for the under-19 World Cup and while Bacher recognised the rights of South Africans to protest, he believes "it is the responsibility of CSA and South African law enforcement entities to ensure safety at all sporting events. The alternative is that the threat of using violence dictates policy."

ESPNcricinfo understands that the PSA has been granted a permit to protest outside the stadium in Potchefstroom while other demonstrations are also expected - including the possibility of counter-protests.

In a pre-tournament statement, CSA said that it "respects the right to lawful protests," but went on to "emphasise that these cannot interfere with the matches or compromise the safety of players and fans. To this end, we are collaborating closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that the tournament proceeds smoothly and without any disruptions."