Anthony McGrath named Essex's new director of cricket

McGrath, 48, will continue in the role of men's head coach, a post he has held since 2018, but will now oversee all areas of the club's professional cricket, including men's, women's, Academy, and Player Pathway.

With Essex having been named as one of the eight inaugural Tier 1 teams in the new women's competition from 2025 onwards, he will also work closely with the club's new women's head coach, as and when that role is filled.

After seven seasons in his Essex role, McGrath had been widely viewed a possible candidate to become the new director of cricket at his former club Yorkshire, with the deadline for applications earlier this week. He could also have been a contender to replace Ottis Gibson as their coach, with Gibson's contract up at the end of the season.

Instead, he has recommitted to the club that he helped to win a County Championship and Vitality Blast double in 2019, as well as the Bob Willis Cup win in the Covid-affected summer of 2020.

"I'm honoured to take up this position," McGrath said. "The club gave me the chance to become a Head Coach for the first time in 2018 and the backing I've received has been fundamental to our success.

"I've got a trusted network of exceptional coaches, who always go above and beyond to deliver elite performance. This is now an opportunity for us to shape the strategic vision of cricket played by men, women, boys and girls in the county."

His promotion follows that of Dan Feist, Essex's former operations manager who is now in charge of the club's day-to-day running as general manager. McGrath will continue to work alongside the club's Cricket Committee, chaired by former Essex and England batter, Jason Gallian.

Anu Mohindru, Essex's chair, said: "The club is delighted to appoint Anthony to the newly-created role of Director of Cricket. We have achieved sustained success during his tenure as Head Coach, including the memorable and as yet unmatched achievement of winning the Championship and the T20 in the same season in 2019.