Khawaja gets a good workout ahead of pink-ball Test

Having done some physio and gentle fielding on Sunday, Khawaja was put through his paces by Australia's medical staff on the outfield, including running and stretching, before batting for 30 minutes during the team's day-time session on Monday.

Khawaja purely faced assistant coach Michael Di Venuto with the sidearm during his half hour in the nets, of which a considerable number of deliveries were short, giving his back a good workout. The session was an optional one for Australia, although all the players were present, and they will have another full session under lights on Tuesday.

Speaking last week at an event for his foundation, Khawaja said he "should be right" for his hometown Test and was not requiring further painkillers after initially suffering the back spasms on the opening day at Perth Stadium.

England collapsed so quickly on the first afternoon that Khawaja was unable to open due to the time he'd spent off the field and when he emerged at No. 4 could only make 2 before gloving a short ball from Brydon Carse

On the second day Khawaja took his place at first slip, taking a catch to remove Harry Brook and then spilling a low edge offered by Jamie Smith. His back went into spasm while leaping for another edge provided by Smith, opening the way for Travis Head to make his 123 in Australia's chase.

Khawaja's form was under scrutiny heading into the series - he is now averaging 31.84 since the end of the 2023 Ashes with one century in 45 innings - and coupled with the way Head threw down the gauntlet as an opener, and his public statements about being keen for the role, it has sparked a debate about whether now is the time to draw an end to Khawaja's Test career.

"I think Usman is a high quality player," Marnus Labuschagne said. "You look at his record, 85 Tests and what he's done for Australian cricket, especially since his comeback in 2021. He's been super consistent; he's been really the rock [in] the top there. I think there's been a lot of talk about how many opening partners he's had over his time.

"He's an amazing player. The way he's gone about his game, the way he's gone from a No. 3, 4 and then opened the batting...navigated some tricky scenarios, he's just been awesome.

"But I'm not a selector. I think whatever happens is up to the people above my pay grade and what they deem is the best way for us to win the game and win this series. I think it's just game by game and you work out what's your best team."

Ahead of the 2023 Ashes, David Warner laid out his retirement timeline, stating that he wanted to finish at the SCG in early 2024. In the end he made it, providing some useful contributions against England then starting his final series against Pakistan with 164 in Perth

Khawaja has never publicly outlined what his ideal finishing point would be, but the final Ashes Test at the SCG, the ground where he returned with his twin hundreds in the 2020-21 series, has often been thought of as the perfect stepping off point. However, Labuschagne said that what the team needed should be the over-riding factor.

"I think the most important thing is the team comes first at any stage," he said. "I know there's different times where different people may have done that [picked a finishing point] in the past. But taking nothing away, he's an amazing player…averaging 45 for Australia all around the world… [But] it's just what is the best way we win the game and what does that look like, and that's what's most important."

Carse played a straight bat when asked who England would prefer to see at the top of the order. "I don't have to make that decision, so that's up to the captain and the coach of the Australian side, but whatever we're presented with we'll stick to our plans," he said.

"That was a phenomenal knock played by a high-quality player [Head], and if he does open the batting again we've got set plans that we'll look to use, but I don't think anything changes from a mindset thing. He had an incredible day that afternoon."