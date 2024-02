Ashwin becomes second Indian to take 500 Test wickets

Ashwin, who made his debut for India in November 2011, has been key to the home dominance that they've shown for the last decade. Overall, he has picked up 34 five-wicket hauls and eight match hauls of ten or more. Only Anil Kumble , who has 619 wickets, is ahead of Ashwin among Indians on the wicket-takers' tally in Tests. He is also only the third offspinner to the mark, alongside Muthiah Muralidaran and Nathan Lyon.