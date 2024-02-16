Ashwin becomes second Indian to take 500 Test wickets

Ashwin's 500th scalp was a timely one for India, after England's openers had responded to India's first-innings score of 445 with an 89-run stand in just 13 overs. He broke the partnership by having Crawley top-edging a sweep to Rajat Patidar at short fine leg.

His 500th wicket was Ashwin's tenth in this series, in his fifth innings, and he has averaged about 34 per wicket at a strike rate of 50. He had figures of 3 for 68 and 3 for 126 in the first Test in Hyderabad, and 0 for 61 and 3 for 72 in the second in Visakhapatnam.