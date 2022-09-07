Asia Cup scenarios: Can India still make the final?

Sri Lanka are best placed at the moment, but they are not in the final yet

India have lost both their Super 4s games so far, and must beat Afghanistan to have a chance • AFP/Getty Images

Two defeats in two matches in the Super 4s means India's chances of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2022 final are hanging by a thread, if that. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are almost through, though there is still a chance they can lose out. Here is a look at how the teams stack up with three matches to go.

Afghanistan

Matches 1, Points 0, NRR -0.589, Remaining games: vs Pakistan and India

If Afghanistan lose to Pakistan, they will be eliminated [along with India]. If they beat Pakistan but lose to India, they will have to hope Sri Lanka beat Pakistan on Friday, so that three teams are tied on one win each.

If Afghanistan win both matches, they will qualify for certain if Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan on Friday. If Sri Lanka lose to Pakistan, then three teams will be level on two wins, and net run-rate will come into play.

India

Matches 2, Points 0, NRR -0.125, Remaining game: vs Afghanistan

India's only chance of making the final is if Sri Lanka finish with three wins, and the three other teams have one win each. In that case, the team with the best NRR among Afghanistan, India and Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final.

For India to qualify, Pakistan will have to lose both their remaining matches, against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, while India will need to beat Afghanistan on Thursday. If Pakistan beat Afghanistan, both India and Afghanistan will be eliminated.

Pakistan

Matches 1, Points 2, NRR 0.126, Remaining games: vs Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan, they will qualify for the final along with Sri Lanka. If they lose on Wednesday and beat Sri Lanka on Friday, they will still qualify if India beat Afghanistan on Thursday. However, if Afghanistan win both their remaining games, then Pakistan will need to beat Sri Lanka and hope that their NRR is in the top two.

If Pakistan lose both their remaining matches, they will have to hope India beat Afghanistan, in which case three teams will have one win each. NRR will then decide the second finalists.

Sri Lanka

Matches 2, Points 4, NRR 0.351, Remaining game: vs Pakistan