Manjrekar blames 'poor supply of technology' after Rahul falls to debatable DRS decision

India opener KL Rahul fell to a debatable DRS decision before lunch on the first day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, with Sanjay Manjrekar saying such an "important decision" should have been made with more visual evidence.

Rahul, batting on 26, had been given not out by on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough, after the bowler Mitchell Starc and the other Australian players appealed for an edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Australia went for the review and Snicko showed a spike as the ball passed the bat, with KL Rahul indicating the bat hit the pad. Third umpire Richard Illingworth asked Kettleborough to reverse his decision as Rahul walked off shaking his head following a 74-ball effort. The wicket left India on 47 for 4 after choosing to bat.

Manjrekar said it was a "poor supply of technology" and that the TV umpire shouldn't have asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision if it was inconclusive.

"First of all, disappointed with what was provided to the TV umpire," Manjrekar said on Star Sports. "He should have got more evidence. Based on just a couple of angles, I don't think such an important decision in the match should have been made. My point is, with the naked eye there's only one certainty and that's the pad being hit by the bat. It's the only visual certainty we've got that with the naked eye. For everything else, you needed the aid of technology, which is Snicko.

"So ideally, if there was bat, as an edge to the ball, there should have been an earlier spike because clearly two events there, and the umpire obviously heard one noise. The visual certainty was bat hitting the pad. If that was the spike, then there wasn't an outside edge. If we were shown two spikes, then you could say the first one was the bat. So it was a poor supply of technology to TV umpire, and he should have said he can't nail it."

Manjrekar also called the moment a "travesty" considering India's position in the match.

"If there weren't two spikes, they should have gone with the visual evidence which was bat hitting the pad. I think it was poor all around, and I don't blame the on-field umpire. You got to feel for KL Rahul, the amount of hard work that's been put opening the innings. And such a big moment personally for him when you look at his career and for India too. Travesty in a way."

Third umpire asked for another angle which wasn't provided. I'd assume he'd only ask for another angle if he wasn't sure. Then if he wasn't sure, why did he overturn the on field not out call? Poor use of technology and proper protocol not followed. KL hard done by. #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 22, 2024

Former international umpire Simon Taufel was of the view that the ball did graze Rahul's outside edge but the bat may also have hit the pad, which may have caused a bit of a confusion.