Australia won't rush the search for Warner's successor

Desire to play best six batters may prompt team to push Labuschagne up to open the batting against West Indies

Australia's selectors are unlikely to pull any surprises for the first Test of the home summer, against Pakistan on Thursday, but the conversation around who will replace David Warner once he retires continues to bubble away. Head coach Andrew McDonald once again hinted that they could lean towards picking the best six batters in a reshaped order rather than a specialist opener whenever a decision needs to be made.

Despite a lot of external noise around the potential debut of express pace bowler Lance Morris , the home side looks set to make only one change from the last Test XI they fielded in the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval with Nathan Lyon returning from injury in place of Todd Murphy.

McDonald did not name the XI that would face Pakistan at Perth Stadium but said "it will look the same as it did before" after the quicks had returned in very good shape from a long World Cup campaign. Lyon is also a welcome return after the head coach noted he was a "huge loss" for the final three Tests of the Ashes series that had "destabilised" Australia's attack.

The hunt for Warner's successor

In the absence of any selection debates in the lead-up to the first Test of the home summer, speculation continues to mount over how Australia's batting line-up will shape up once Warner finishes. He has been guaranteed the first game against Pakistan and it seems very likely that he will play all three to get his desired Sydney Test send-off.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald and captain Pat Cummins want to field their best available XI • Getty Images

McDonald reaffirmed the selection panel's stated position that they would continue to pick the best Test XI for the here and now in the World Test Championship era, with future building not part of any current discussions. Still, there is continued interest over who ends up replacing Warner, prompting McDonald to double down on his previous statement on SEN that a desire to pick the best six Test batters in the same side, which could include both Marsh and Cameron Green, might trump the need to blood in a new specialist opener.

"I think it feels as though anytime that you mention that you want to put your best six batters into the Test team, then there's always speculation about who's going to open and when Davey goes," McDonald said.

"We've got time to make that decision. Davey's playing the first Test match and we'll go from there. Until we have to make the decision, then it'll continue to bubble away and the speculation will be there.

"I think for us, it's gathering information and making a decision when we need to make the decision. So that's as simple as it gets. We've got no firm views on it at the moment."

It appears that part of the selectors thinking surrounding replacing Warner with Green rather than a specialist opener and then reshuffling the order to have either Marnus Labuschagne or Marsh open the batting is linked in with Australia's fast bowling stocks. In any case, it seems unlikely that a decision will need to be made until the new year when West Indies arrive for a two-Test series in late January.

The Prime Minister's XI tour match against Pakistan did offer a lot of information to that end, but it was not the selection "bat-off" that some may have hoped it would be.

"They all showed what they can do," McDonald said. "We know that they're all quality players. I thought Cameron Green was impressive again. Matt Renshaw clearly got a hundred, and a couple of starts to the other boys as well, a half-century and 49 to Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris . We know they can play. They've got good numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket and I think if we were to go down that path and choose one of them, I think they would do a really good job."

Lance Morris ramps it up in training • Getty Images

Morris closing in on Test bow

Despite a stated policy of selecting for the here and now, Morris remains an enticing prospect. He bowled a rapid spell in the centre-wicket practice at the WACA ground in Perth on Sunday, ruffling Labuschagne and Marsh at times with Marsh walking off wide-eyed at the pace he'd just faced.

There is, however, an understanding that Morris has played almost all of his Sheffield Shield cricket for Western Australia as part of a five-man bowling attack with four fast bowlers and a spinner sharing the load so he could be used in short bursts as a strike weapon. His history of back stress fractures is also a factor in that thinking. In light of all that, Morris is only set to play for Australia this summer if one of the main three quicks, particularly Starc, misses a match through injury or soreness.

Meanwhile, Marsh usurping Green as the team's allrounder has created a headache for the selectors. While Marsh can bowl some very useful overs and will bowl throughout the home season, he cannot be banked upon for the same number of overs and the same bowling impact as Green given Marsh's recent injury history. The Ashes series was the first time Marsh had played back-to-back first-class matches in four years. He experienced soreness that kept him off the field in the Old Trafford Test and meant he didn't bowl at all during the subsequent eight-match white-ball tour of South Africa.

If Morris were to play in Australia's Test XI at some stage this summer or moving forward, it appears there would be a clear preference for Green to play in the same side, and if Marsh is entrenched on batting form, the selectors would need to find Green another place in the top six.

For the moment, Green will carry the drinks in Perth as Australia remain wary of a Pakistan side that arrives down under in a state of never-ending flux. McDonald was unsure whether the positive new Test brand, the Pakistan Way , that had been unfurled in Sri Lanka in the middle of the year, would be replicated under a new captain and coach against the World Test Champions in a country where they have not won a Test match since 1995.