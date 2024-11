The one-off Test between Australia and England to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket will be played from March 11 to 15 in 2027.

The dates were mentioned by IPL in an email to franchises on Thursday informing them about the window for the tournament for the next three seasons (2025-27) along with the availability of overseas players each year.

The fixture, which was announced by Cricket Australia (CA) earlier this August, will replicate the Centenary Test of 1977 which Australia won by 45 runs, matching the margin of victory in the first Test played in 1877 , which was also won by Australia.

The Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which also hosted the other two milestone Tests in 1877 and 1977.

This 2027 Test will clash with the start of the IPL season with the tournament window earmarked between March 14 to May 30 that year. In the email to franchises, the IPL said that players from Australia and England would join their teams post the one-off Test.