Riley Meredith joins Somerset for Blast campaign

Fast bowler will also be available for 50-over and a managed number of Championship games

Riley Meredith will also be available for 50-over and first-class cricket • Getty Images

Riley Meredith , the Australia fast bowler, has joined Somerset for their Vitality Blast campaign, and will remain with the club at least until the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Meredith, 27, will also be available to play in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup group stages, plus a "managed number" of Vitality County Championship matches.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in English conditions and I can't wait to get started," Meredith said. "Somerset are the current Vitality Blast champions and I'll be doing everything I can to help them retain the title."

To date, Meredith has played five T20Is for Australia, taking eight wickets at 23.50, plus a one-off ODI against West Indies, all in 2021.

Across his whole T20 career, Meredith has claimed 114 wickets in 91 matches, at an average of 25.42 with a best of 4 for 21 for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. He has also represented Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

"Somerset are one of the biggest names in the English domestic game and I'm excited to be able to play a part in their journey this year," he added.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "We are extremely pleased to have been able to sign a cricketer of Riley's ability and experience. He bowls with real pace and skill and will add further experience and a different dimension to our bowling attack.