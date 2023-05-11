Australia retain No. 1 spot in ODI rankings after annual update

Pakistan are No. 2, followed by India, New Zealand and England

Australia have retained their No. 1 spot in the ICC men's ODI team rankings following the annual update that dropped results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all matches completed since May 2020.

With 118 rating points, Australia are two points clear of second-placed Pakistan after the update, which weights matches completed before May 2022 at 50% and subsequent matches at 100%. Earlier this month, after a similar update for Test rankings, Australia had lost their No. 1 position in red-ball cricket to India

Pakistan had grabbed the top ODI spot last week, after taking a 4-0 lead during their five-match home series against New Zealand. But their stay proved to be a short one as they lost the final match and slipped back behind Australia. Had Pakistan won the series 5-0, they would have remained at the top of the table even after the annual update.

India are followed by New Zealand and England who lost four and ten points, respectively, after the update.

Afghanistan were the biggest beneficiaries. They are now eighth, having overtaken Sri Lanka and West Indies. South Africa and Bangladesh are at No. 6 and 7, respectively. The top eight happen to be the teams that have qualified directly for this year's ODI World Cup, to be held in India.