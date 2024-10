Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended on disciplinary grounds

Under Hathurusinghe, Bangladesh put up underwhelming performances during last year's ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup campaign this year. His best achievement during this term was Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan this year. It was their maiden win in Pakistan, and first overseas Test series win in 15 years. However, in the India tour that followed, they lost 2-0 in the Tests and 3-0 in the T20Is which included a record loss in the third match