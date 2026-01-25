Bangladesh won't challenge ICC's decision to replace them at T20 World Cup
The BCB's media committee chairman said they will not be pursuing the matter further
The BCB are not going to challenge the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Amzad Hossain, the BCB's media committee chairman, made the announcement following a board meeting in Dhaka on Saturday.
This comes after reports that the BCB had requested the ICC's dispute resolution committee to look into the matter but Amzad said no such measures were taken.
"We have accepted the decision of the ICC board," Amzad said. "Since the ICC has said that we cannot go and play or they cannot shift our games to Sri Lanka, in this case we cannot go and play in India. Our position remains the same. We are not going to any separate arbitration or anything here."
Last week, at an ICC Board meeting, Bangladesh were told that if they cannot come to India for the T20 World Cup, they would be replaced. Amzad said the BCB had taken this to their government, which reiterated its stance that there remained concerns for their players security in India. When the BCB came back to the ICC with this information, the ICC decided to replace Bangladesh with the next team on the qualification table, Scotland.
"After the ICC board meeting, there was a cabinet meeting of the Bangladesh government and a decision was made there. The decision clearly stated that our team will not be able to go to India. This decision has been communicated by the government," Amzad said.
"After that, the ICC asked us to reply within 24 hours. We told them politely that it is not possible for us to go and play according to this fixture."
During the meeting, the BCB were informed that Ishtiaque Sadeque resigned as a board director, citing personal reasons.