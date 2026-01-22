BCB accuses ICC of double standards over T20 World Cup venue issue

BCB president Aminul Islam has effectively accused the ICC of double standards, in pointing to the governing body's accommodation of India 's request to play their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in the UAE instead of Pakistan, while refusing to move Bangladesh 's matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup from India to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's position is that they do not want to travel to India due to security concerns. Aminul said the ICC referred the BCB to past instances of teams like Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and England forfeiting their games by refusing to play at venues during the 1996 and 2003 ODI World Cups. Aminul, however, brought up the example of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"The ICC tried to tell us about incidents in 1996 and 2003 but we pointed out their recent steps in a similar matter," Aminul said. "When a country refused to travel to another country for the Champions Trophy last February, the ICC organised a neutral venue for them. The team played all their Champions Trophy matches in that neutral venue. They played in one ground, staying in one hotel. It was a privilege."

Aminul said he will continue to communicate with the ICC on the issue of Bangladesh's venues and participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, but he is steadfast about not playing in India. He said he told the ICC that it could also adopt the hybrid model of letting Bangladesh play in Sri Lanka.

"We are calling Sri Lanka co-hosts but they are not co-hosts. Sri Lanka is part of the hybrid model where one country is going to play," Aminul said. "We indicated to the ICC that since our government is reluctant (to let us play in India), we want to take that option. Still, they denied our request. We will communicate with the ICC today. We are ready to play the World Cup in Sri Lanka. We don't want to play in India."

Last year, the ICC Board, via a vote, devised a hybrid model approach for India and Pakistan matches in global tournaments in the 2024-27 cycle, starting with the 2025 Champions Trophy. It was also applied to the 2025 women's ODI World Cup, which was hosted by India while Pakistan played their matches in Sri Lanka. The 2026 T20 World Cup was always scheduled to be a co-hosted event - well before the idea of a hybrid model took root - but it was decided that any game India and Pakistan are drawn to play - a group game or a knockout - will take place in Sri Lanka

"We are proud of Bangladesh cricket, but we are doubtful about world cricket," Aminul said. "When cricket's popularity is in decline, ICC is denying a cricket-loving country of 200 million people. Cricket is going to the Olympics in 2028. India is bidding for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, but it will be their failure if such a country [Bangladesh] is not going to the World Cup. We are not giving up on playing the World Cup."

In a statement following the board meeting on Wednesday, the ICC had said there was no credible security threat to Bangladesh in India and that agreeing to a change in venue would set a precedent. "The ICC Board noted that it was not feasible to make changes so close to the tournament and that altering the schedule under the circumstances, in the absence of any credible security threat, could set a precedent that would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events and undermine its neutrality as a global governing body."