BCB to investigate corruption allegations against board director Mokhlesur Rahman
The allegations centre around this season's Bangladesh Premier League
The Bangladesh Cricket Board's integrity unit has begun investigation on corruption allegations against board director Mokhlesur Rahman. A BCB spokesperson confirmed the development to ESPNcricinfo, adding that Rahman has also stepped down from his position as the board's audit committee chairman.
The allegations, centred around this season's BPL, were made in an investigative report by journalist Riasad Azim posted on his official Facebook page on Thursday.
The BCB's integrity unit is led by Alex Marshall, the former ICC integrity unit head, who already has his hands full with a 900-page report, made by an independent committee set up by the board, about allegations of corruption in the previous BPL season.
Rahman became a BCB director from the October 6 elections. He is a board councillor (member) from the country's Chapainawabganj district. Since the allegations, however, he has stepped down from his BCB position. The investigation into Rahman comes at a time when the Bangladesh are at loggerheads with the ICC about their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Rahman is the second BCB director to have landed in hot water this month: Bangladesh's cricketers boycotted BPL matches on December 15 after M Nazmul Islam made disparaging comments about them both on social media and during a press briefing.
The BCB had "released" Nazmul from the position of finance committee chairman, though he remains a director. Nazmul was seen watching BPL matches from the president's box at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84