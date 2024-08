Barinder Sran announces international and domestic retirement

He didn't get an IPL contract, but a boy who had till then only played village cricket with a tennis ball got through to the Kings Cup and became one among the top 35-40 uncapped cricketers in Punjab. Eventually, he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals at the 2015 IPL auction, but his biggest highlight would come a year later, when he was picked for the Indian ODI team to play in Australia, with only eight List A matches under his belt at the time. He made his ODI debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy on January 12, taking 3 for 56 in Perth.