Head signs with Strikers for the BBL despite hectic schedule

Australia's all-format powerhouse Travis Head has signed to play with Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming BBL season despite a hectic international playing schedule meaning he could only be available for a maximum of three games in between Test commitments.

Head, 30, has signed a one-year deal to play for the Strikers, a club he captained to the BBL title in 2017-18 but has not played for since the 2022-23 season. The upcoming five-match Test series against India followed by a Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy means Head will only be available for three matches on January 11, 15 and 18.

The BBL was hopeful that Australia's Test stars would be available to give the competition a boost at the back end of this summer's tournament but despite the window, there are some concerns over player workload coming out of a gruelling high-profile Test series against India and with so little time to prepare for an overseas Test tour in spinning conditions in Sri Lanka.

Dates for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka are yet to be locked in but it is understood the first Test could start as early as January 29, and the Australia team has consistently wanted a ten-day preparation period on the ground for an overseas tour. Strikers' last away game is in Perth on January 18 meaning Head could be forced to travel to Perth the night before potentially leaving for Sri Lanka.

Head's workload overall has become a key consideration for Australia's selectors and coaching staff since becoming an all-format player in the last 12 months. There were some concerns over his decision to play in the recent Major League Cricket tournament in July on the back of a huge non-stop period of playing that started with the 2023 ODI World Cup and then included five home Tests, a T20I and Test tour of New Zealand, a full IPL and the T20 World Cup.

Head is being rested from the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, partly due to the upcoming birth of his second child.

But his decision to add some BBL cricket in a period in January will mean his next decent break will likely have to wait until after the Champions Trophy on February and March, but even that may only be short given he will either be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL or bought at the mega Auction.

Australia then could play the World Test Championship final straight after the IPL before a Test of the West Indies in June and July.

New Strikers coach Tim Paine is aware of the workload Head has but was keen to have him play some BBL matches.