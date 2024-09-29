BCCI AGM: Finding Jay Shah's replacement as secretary on members' minds

Members present at the BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bengaluru on Sunday requested incumbent secretary Jay Shah to speed up the process of finding his successor to make the transition as smooth as possible. Shah is expected to step down from his post in the last week of November to take over as chairman of the ICC for a three-year period from December 1.

While selecting the new secretary was not on the AGM agenda, it has been learnt that the attendees discussed the succession plan among themselves.

"It was a normal request to keep all due processes in place at the earliest as [then] there will be clarity for us," a state association representative who attended the AGM told PTI.

As things stand, Rohan Jaitley, president of Delhi and District Cricket Association, BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, joint-secretary Devajit Saikia and Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel are in the mix to succeed Shah.

The primary focal point of the AGM was the nomination of India's two representatives to attend ICC meetings. Currently Shah is the BCCI's representative on the ICC Board and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has the same role in the Chief Executives' Committee.

The AGM entrusted the general body members with recommending two names for the posts at the earliest.

Arun Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were also elected to the IPL Governing Council (GC) as general body representatives, with the former set to continue as the league's chairman till at least IPL 2025.

Former Andhra cricketer V Chamundeswarnath was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative and was inducted into the IPL GC.

The AGM also ratified the annual budget for the 2024-25 season, and the members unanimously resolved to maintain BCCI's legal status as a society, an item which was originally not on the agenda of the meeting. "The members further resolved that the tournaments of the BCCI, including the IPL, shall not be converted into a company," a BCCI statement said.