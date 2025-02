What would be most encouraging for the Champions Trophy-bound Bangladesh team, is the form of Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon . They played some destructive knocks this week, with Tanzid hammering seven sixes in his 58 off 37 balls against Khulna . He finished the tournament with 485 runs at a 141.39 strike-rate, and hit 36 sixes - the most by a Bangladeshi batter in the BPL. He also finished the league stage as the tournament's leading run-scorer.