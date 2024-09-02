Bryce sisters to lead Scotland at Women's T20 World Cup 2024

"The make-up and balance of this squad is outstanding," head coach Craig Wallace said. "We've got match-winners from start to finish within it, which I think is the big difference in the evolution of this squad during my short tenure. People have been putting in crucial performances each time they step onto the field, and that runs right the way through the squad."

Scotland qualified for the tournament after finishing runners-up behind Sri Lanka in the qualifier tournament, also held in the UAE earlier this year. In the run-up to the T20 World Cup, they have produced strong performances in the Netherlands, where they played a tri-series against the hosts and Papua New Guinea.

"If you look at the recent Netherlands series, we won five games out of six, and there is a depth in the wider group now, proved by some of those who've not been selected but who've been pushing and performing all year," Wallace said. "It was great to be able to argue about players' cases in a positive sense based on the work they've all produced."

In all, thirteen of Scotland's 15 squad members from the qualifier are part of the T20 World Cup squad. Offspinner Olivia Bell and former captain Abbi Aitken-Drummond , who both impressed in the Netherlands, have also been included.

Scotland are in Group B with England, Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies. They will head to the UAE in mid-September for a training camp before playing two warm-up games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup is against Bangladesh on October 3.