Can Shakib-less Bangladesh keep their unbeaten spree going?

Renowned first for his ambidextrous fingerspin, it is his batting that has always been Kamindu Mendis ' primary skill, and his batting that Sri Lanka will likely need in this series, especially in the two matches Hasaranga is out for. He had played just one good innings - a 41 off 29 against South Africa - in his first five T20I knocks, and struggled to get chances. In his latest match, less than two weeks ago against Afghanistan, Kamindu struck 65 not out off 39, even if he couldn't quite close that game out. That performance will likely see him get games against Bangladesh, and if he can get his batting right, Sri Lanka will have a player who brings a substantial skillset onto the park. In addition to bowling with both arms, Kamindu has been an outstanding fielder.