Chris Benjamin signs three-year contract with Kent

Kent have signed wicketkeeper-batter Chris Benjamin from Warwickshire on a three-year contract.

Benjamin, 25, made headlines when drafted as a replacement player during the 2021 Hundred, having only played one senior T20 for Birmingham Bears. He scored 24 off 15 balls to see Birmingham Phoenix over the line and went on to feature regularly over the tournament's first three seasons.

Benjamin also scored a century on first-class debut for Warwickshire but had limited opportunities in the longer format, making 10 appearances for the county and averaging 22.23.

His arrival will strengthen Kent's options in the wicketkeeping department, with Ollie Robinson and Jordan Cox having left over the last two seasons, and Sam Billings signing a white-ball contract. The club's keeper in Championship cricket this summer has been Harry Finch.

"We're delighted to have attracted a player of Chris' talent to Kent on a long-term contract," Kent's director of cricket, Simon Cook, said. "He is still a young player with a lot of potential to improve further, and we're pleased to Kent to be the place for him to do so."

Although Benjamin was born in South Africa, he is a British passport holder through his father and has played in the UK since moving to study in 2018.

"I'm excited to be joining Kent and having the opportunity to play regularly across multiple formats," Benjamin said. "There is a young squad here that will only improve over time, and there's a clear plan for Kent to return to the highs of their recent successes in the future. It's an exciting project to be a part of."