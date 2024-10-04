County ins and outs 2024-25
Keep up to date with all the movements around the counties ahead of the 2025 season
Derbyshire
IN: Martin Andersson (Middlesex)
OUT:
OVERSEAS: Caleb Jewell
Durham
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Essex
IN:
OUT: Aaron Beard (retired)
OVERSEAS: Simon Harmer
Glamorgan
IN: Ned Leonard (Somerset)
OUT: Prem Sisodiya (retired)
OVERSEAS:
Gloucestershire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Hampshire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Kent
IN: Chris Benjamin (Warwickshire)
OUT: Hamidullah Qadri, Arafat Bhuiyan (both released)
OVERSEAS:
Lancashire
IN:
OUT: Steven Croft (retired)
OVERSEAS: Chris Green (T20)
Leicestershire
IN:
OUT: Sam Evans (released)
OVERSEAS:
Middlesex
IN:
OUT: Martin Andersson (Derbyshire)
OVERSEAS:
Northamptonshire
IN: Dom Leech (Yorkshire)
OUT: Alex Russell, George Gowler, George Weldon (all released)
OVERSEAS: Matthew Breetzke (April-July)
Nottinghamshire
IN: Conor McKerr (Surrey)
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Somerset
IN:
OUT: Ned Leonard (Glamorgan)
OVERSEAS:
Surrey
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Sussex
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Warwickshire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Worcestershire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Yorkshire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
