Matches (7)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Irani Cup (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
News

County ins and outs 2024-25

Keep up to date with all the movements around the counties ahead of the 2025 season

Matthew Breetzke goes over the off side, Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire Falcons, Vitality Blast, Wantage Road, May 30, 2024

Matthew Breetzke has joined Northamptonshire  •  Getty Images

Keep up to date with all the movements around the counties as preparations are made for the 2024 season
Derbyshire
IN: Martin Andersson (Middlesex)
OUT:
OVERSEAS: Caleb Jewell
Durham
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Essex
IN:
OUT: Aaron Beard (retired)
OVERSEAS: Simon Harmer
Glamorgan
IN: Ned Leonard (Somerset)
OUT: Prem Sisodiya (retired)
OVERSEAS:
Gloucestershire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Hampshire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Kent
IN: Chris Benjamin (Warwickshire)
OUT: Hamidullah Qadri, Arafat Bhuiyan (both released)
OVERSEAS:
Lancashire
IN:
OUT: Steven Croft (retired)
OVERSEAS: Chris Green (T20)
Leicestershire
IN:
OUT: Sam Evans (released)
OVERSEAS:
Middlesex
IN:
OUT: Martin Andersson (Derbyshire)
OVERSEAS:
Northamptonshire
IN: Dom Leech (Yorkshire)
OUT: Alex Russell, George Gowler, George Weldon (all released)
OVERSEAS: Matthew Breetzke (April-July)
Nottinghamshire
IN: Conor McKerr (Surrey)
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Somerset
IN:
OUT: Ned Leonard (Glamorgan)
OVERSEAS:
Surrey
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Sussex
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Warwickshire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Worcestershire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Yorkshire
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
WorcestershireDerbyshireGlamorganEssexSurreyYorkshireKentLancashireLeicestershireWarwickshireNottinghamshireHampshireMiddlesexGloucestershireDurhamSussexNorthamptonshireSomersetCounty Championship Division OneCounty Championship Division Two

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback