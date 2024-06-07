Royals bring back Theekshana, Patriots sign Hasaranga and Stubbs for CPL 2024
Royals have also retained Quinton de Kock and David Miller, while Patriots have brought in Rilee Rossouw and Sikandar Raza
Barbados Royals have retained Maheesh Theekshana for the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, while St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed his Sri Lanka spin partner Wanindu Hasaranga and the slingy fast bowler Nuwan Thushara.
Patriots have also signed the South African batting pair of Tristan Stubbs and Rilee Rossouw as well as Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza.
Theekshana, 23, is yet to play a single game in the CPL. Two years ago, he was selected by Trinbago Knight Riders but he was unable to secure a no-objection certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket. Last year, he had to withdraw on account of a schedule clash after being picked to represent the national team at the Asia Cup. Royals have retained him despite this. Theekshana has 150 wickets in 145 T20s and an economy rate of 6.68.
Royals finished second from bottom in 2023 with three wins from ten games. They were without two key players in that time - Quinton de Kock and David Miller, who have both returned to the fold for this year's tournament which runs from August 30 to October 7. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is the other South African in the squad. He represented the sister franchise Rajasthan Royals in the IPL earlier this year.
West Indies T20 captain and former CPL winner Rovman Powell offers further strength in the middle order with Jason Holder performing all-round duties.
Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq is a new signing, returning to the CPL for the first time in three years and looking to add to his 220 T20 wickets. In all, Royals have confirmed 14 players on their roster, leaving them with three spots to fill when they attend the CPL draft in July.
The highly-rated Alick Athanaze, the hard-hitting Rahkeem Cornwall and slower-ball specialist Obed McCoy are other notable members of the squad.
Patriots' list of local players, meanwhile, includes batters Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Fletcher, who have all been retained, and the seam-bowling allrounder Odean Smith, who has been transferred from Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Barbados Royals squad: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad: Wanindu Hasaranga, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Nuwan Thushara, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Joshua Da Silva, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne.
Maheesh TheekshanaWanindu HasarangaQuinton de KockNuwan ThusharaDavid MillerTristan StubbsRilee RossouwSikandar RazaKeshav MaharajRovman PowellJason HolderNaveen-ul-HaqAlick AthanazeRahkeem CornwallObed McCoyEvin LewisSherfane RutherfordAndre FletcherOdean SmithSt Kitts and Nevis PatriotsBarbados RoyalsCaribbean Premier League