Royals bring back Theekshana, Patriots sign Hasaranga and Stubbs for CPL 2024

Theekshana, 23, is yet to play a single game in the CPL. Two years ago, he was selected by Trinbago Knight Riders but he was unable to secure a no-objection certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket. Last year, he had to withdraw on account of a schedule clash after being picked to represent the national team at the Asia Cup. Royals have retained him despite this. Theekshana has 150 wickets in 145 T20s and an economy rate of 6.68.