CPL 2024 draft: St Lucia Kings sign USA star Aaron Jones as teams finalise squads
Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Isai Thorne, Raymon Reifer among the prominent names to be picked up by teams at the draft
Aaron Jones' success for USA at the T20 World Cup 2024 has earned him a contract in the CPL. Jones, who qualifies as a local player through his Barbados passport, was signed by St Lucia Kings in Monday's draft for the 2024 season, which runs from August 29 to October 4.
Jones hit 94 not out against Canada on the opening night of the World Cup, and also made a vital 36 not out in USA's tie against Pakistan, which they later won in the Super Over. He has previously played in West Indies' regional set-up for Barbados and Combined Campuses and Colleges, and was an unused member of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad in CPL 2019.
The six CPL 2024 franchises had already done most of their recruiting through retentions and pre-signings, and Kyle Mayers was the first to be signed in Monday's draft, joining Patriots. Mikyle Louis, who made his Test debut at Lord's last week, will also play for Patriots, along with Ryan John and Veerasammy Permaul.
Isai Thorne, the fast bowler who has played for West Indies at the last two Under-19 World Cups, has earned a contract with Barbados Royals. He is currently in the UK with West Indies' Test squad as a net bowler and "development player". Royals have also drafted Kadeem Alleyne and Nathan Sealy.
Raymon Reifer, who played T20I cricket for West Indies as recently as last year, joined Guyana Amazon Warriors along with Ronaldo Alimohamed and Matthew Nandu, while Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Mikkel Govia and Akeem Auguste are part of the Kings' squad along with Jones.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons - who will replace Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2024 - have signed Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop and Kofi James, while Trinbago Knight Riders have brought in Nathan Edward and Shaquere Parris to fill their emerging player spots.
CPL 2024 squads
Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Kadeem Alleyne, Rahkeem Cornwall, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Nuwan Thushara, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne
St Lucia Kings: Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Noor Ahmad, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Shadrack Descarte, Mikkel Govia, McKenny Clarke, Akeem Auguste
Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris