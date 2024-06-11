Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Rahmanullah Gurbaz for CPL 2024

Imran Tahir, who captained the team to their maiden title last season, has been retained

Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for CPL 2024. Imran Tahir , who captained the team to their maiden title last season, has been retained.

Gurbaz will return to the franchise, having been a part of them in 2022. He played six matches and scored 157 runs with two half-centuries.

Among the other overseas players retained are Pakistan batters Saim Ayub and Azam Khan and South African allrounder Dwaine Pretorius. They have also retained a number of big West Indies names - Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd and Keemo Paul.

In all, Amazon Warriors have signed 14 players so far, which means they will need to sign three more players at the draft in July to round out their squad.

Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders in a low-scoring final last season to seal their maiden CPL win. The defending champions will open their campaign against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, the new franchise, on August 30 in North Sound.

The 2024 edition of the CPL will take place from August 29 to October 6 with games taking place in Antigua for the first time in ten years. Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago are the other venues. The National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, will host the final.