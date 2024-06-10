Trinbago Knight Riders sign Tim David and Jason Roy for CPL 2024
They have also retained a host of their experienced domestic players like Russell, Pollard, Narine and Bravo
Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Tim David and Jason Roy for the Caribbean Premier League 2024 season. They have also retained their core of experienced West Indies stars in Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo.
Akeal Hosein, who recently became the first spinner to register a five-wicket haul for West Indies in T20Is during their T20 World Cup 2024 game against Uganda, has also been retained by Knight Riders, along with seamers Jayden Seales and Terrance Hinds and batters Mark Deyal and Keacy Carty. TKR's squad currently comprises 15 members and they have space to add two more in the draft in July.
Fast bowlers Josh Little and Ali Khan, and left-arm wristspinner Waqar Salamkheil are the overseas players retained by Knight Riders.
While this will be the first stint in the CPL for Roy, David has past experience in the tournament, having made his debut for St Lucia Kings in 2021. He was also roped in as a replacement player during CPL 2023 by Knight Riders.
Last year, Knight Riders made the final having finished second in the league stage, but lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors. Knight Riders are the most successful team in the CPL, with four titles. Their last trophy, however, came in 2020. They will begin their 2024 campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Basseterre on September 1.