Trinbago Knight Riders sign Tim David and Jason Roy for CPL 2024

They have also retained a host of their experienced domestic players like Russell, Pollard, Narine and Bravo

Akeal Hosein, who recently became the first spinner to register a five-wicket haul for West Indies in T20Is during their T20 World Cup 2024 game against Uganda, has also been retained by Knight Riders, along with seamers Jayden Seales and Terrance Hinds and batters Mark Deyal and Keacy Carty. TKR's squad currently comprises 15 members and they have space to add two more in the draft in July.

Fast bowlers Josh Little and Ali Khan, and left-arm wristspinner Waqar Salamkheil are the overseas players retained by Knight Riders.

While this will be the first stint in the CPL for Roy, David has past experience in the tournament, having made his debut for St Lucia Kings in 2021. He was also roped in as a replacement player during CPL 2023 by Knight Riders.