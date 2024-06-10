Amir, Fakhar, Imad signed up by new CPL franchise Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Seventeen-year-old local batter Jewel Andrew also on Falcons' books as initial squad of 12 named ahead of player draft in July

In all, Falcons have signed 12 players so far, which means they will need to sign five more players at the draft in July to round-out their squad.

Other big signings for CPL 2024 so far have included Tim David and Jason Roy (Trinbago Knight Riders), Heinrich Klaasen (St Lucia Kings), and Wanindu Hasaranga and Tristan Stubbs (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots).

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, the new franchise, replaces Jamaica Tallawahs at the CPL. Antigua had previously hosted a CPL franchise named Antigua Hawksbills in the first two CPL seasons, but that was replaced by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2015.

The 2024 edition of the CPL will take place from August 28 to October 6 with games taking place in Antigua for the first time in ten years. Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago are the other venues. The National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, will host the final.