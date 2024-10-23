Steyn to work with England Lions on short-term basis

Dale Steyn will work with some of England's most promising young fast bowlers in South Africa next month, ESPNcricinfo can reveal. Steyn will be part of Andrew Flintoff's coaching staff in his first tour as England Lions head coach, along with his former international team-mate Neil McKenzie.

Steyn, who took 439 wickets in his stellar Test career for South Africa, will work with the Lions on a short-term basis. The ECB named a 19-man training squad at the start of the month, with the tour due to run from November 20 until December 14. It will largely consist of a training camp but will conclude with a four-day match against South Africa A in Western Province.

The squad is packed with ten seamers, including two players with full international caps in Pat Brown and Josh Hull , and two others who were unused squad members this summer in Dillon Pennington and John Turner. The other six fast bowlers are Zaman Akhtar, Kasey Aldridge, Henry Crocombe, Tom Lawes, Harry Moore and Mitchell Stanley.

Ed Barney, who replaced Mo Bobat as the ECB's performance director earlier this year, said the seam-dominated squad reflected "England's short and long-term needs" across formats. "Over half the squad consists of seamers, reflecting our continued focus on supporting these players to achieve their potential," Barney said.

McKenzie, the former South Africa batter, will oversee a group of batters which three recent members of the England Under-19s set-up in Freddie McCann, Ben McKinney and Hamza Sheikh. Dan Mousley will join the Lions tour after travelling to the Caribbean for England's white-ball series, while James Coles, Matty Hurst and James Rew also feature.

McKenzie was part of Flintoff's coaching staff in his first role as head coach earlier this year, when he took charge of Northern Superchargers in the Hundred. He has also worked with South Africa's national team and Desert Vipers, and was recently replaced as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach by Dinesh Karthik.