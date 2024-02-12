David Lloyd, Samit Patel named as Derbyshire captains for 2024

David Lloyd has been named as Derbyshire's club captain for the 2024 county season, with Samit Patel leading the side in white-ball cricket.

Lloyd, who was Glamorgan's captain in 2022 and 2023, made the switch to Derby at the end of last summer, and will now lead Mickey Arthur's team in the County Championship.

Patel is also a new recruit, having spent more than two decades with Nottinghamshire, where he won six trophies including four in white-ball cricket, alongside his role in Trent Rockets' victory in the Men's Hundred in 2022. He holds the record for most Vitality Blast appearances (232), has the second-most wickets in the competition (208) and is also in top ten for most runs (4,217).

Arthur, Derbyshire's head of cricket, said: "I'm delighted to be able to confirm David and Samit as our captains for the 2024 season, both have great experience and have settled into the group nicely.

"David will bring a real aggression to our red-ball game and I think our members and supporters are going to really enjoy our cricket in the County Championship this season.

"Samit is one of the most decorated players in county cricket and his desire to win is infectious. He has a very good cricket brain, particularly in the white-ball game, and knows what it takes to win trophies, that will be key for the Vitality Blast this season.

"Over the winter, our goal has been to recruit proven winners, to compliment the quality we already had within the squad to make us a competitive unit across all formats. I'm looking forward to working with our captains through the season as we challenge in 2024."

Lloyd will lead the side in the County Championship for the first time when they face Gloucestershire at Derby on April 5, while Patel's captaincy debut will come against Northants in their Vitality Blast opener on May 30.

Lloyd said: "It's a real honour for me to be named captain of our red-ball side, we have a special group of players, coaching staff and people around the club, this is an exciting opportunity I couldn't turn down.

"We've got a lot of plans in place and I think it's going to be a really good season for our members and supporters."

Patel added: "I'm very honoured and proud to lead the white-ball side. I am looking forward to working with a great squad we have assembled.