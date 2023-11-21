Warner to miss T20I series against India after World Cup triumph

Allrounder Aaron Hardie has been called up to the squad ahead of Thursday's opening match

David Warner has been given a break after the ODI World Cup • AFP/Getty Images

David Warner has been withdrawn from the T20I series against India following the ODI World Cup.

Warner joins a group of multiformat players who will skip the five-match series ahead of the home summer which starts with the first Test against Pakistan on December 14.

Warner had an outstanding World Cup where he scored 535 runs at 48.63. The upcoming Pakistan series will be the final stage of his Test career with him having earmarked the SCG in early January for his retirement from the format.

Western Australia allrounder Aaron Hardie , who made his debut in South Africa earlier this year, has been added to the T20I squad. Kane Richardson has also been called up as a replacement for Spencer Johnson who has a hamstring injury.

Despite starting just four days after the ODI World Cup final, the series acts as part of the build-up to next year's T20 edition in West Indies and the USA. Australia currently have six more T20Is scheduled before that tournament with a pair of three-match series against West Indies and New Zealand in February.

The squad now includes seven players who featured during the World Cup plus Tanveer Sangha who was a travelling reserve throughout.

The side will be led by Matthew Wade although Marsh, who captained them to a 3-0 victory against South Africa in September, is the favourite for the role on a permanent basis.

There will also be a stand-in coach for the series with Andre Borovec taking charge as Andrew McDonald returns home ahead of the summer.

The series gets underway in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.