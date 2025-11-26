Dawid Malan joins Gloucestershire on two-year T20 deal

Dawid Malan , the former England batter, with play for Gloucestershire in the Vitality Blast in 2026 and 2027, after joining the club on a two-year deal.

Malan, 38, was last week released by Yorkshire by mutual consent, having captained the side in 2025 and finished as the club's leading run-scorer in the Blast in both 2023 and 2024. Previously he had represented Middlesex for 13 seasons until 2019, where he helped win the title in 2008.

Malan retired from England duty after the ODI World Cup in India in 2023. However, in the course of his international career, he scored eight hundreds across all three formats, and rose to become the No.1-ranked T20I player in the world, as well as the fastest player in history to reach 1,000 T20I runs, achieving the milestone in just 24 innings.

He played a role in England's T20 World Cup victory in Australia in 2022, but missed the final through injury, and featured on each of England's last two Ashes tours, making 140 at Perth in the 2017-18 campaign. He remains an influential performer on the T20 franchise circuit, having won the Bangladesh Premier League with Fortune Barishal earlier this year, and he is currently playing in Nepal.

Gloucestershire won the T20 Blast in 2024, and with Malan having previously worked with Jon Lewis, the new director of cricket, and Mark Alleyne, the head coach, during his time with England, he was looking forward to getting started with his new club.

"Gloucestershire are a team with real ambition to challenge for the T20 Blast next season, and I am pleased and excited to be joining the club," Malan said.

"You only have to speak to Jon Lewis and Mark Alleyne to understand the scale of their ambition. They are putting together a strong squad, and I am eager to contribute."

"I have worked with both of them in the England set-up - they are positive, professional people - and it will be great to join them and the players, and to help Gloucestershire challenge for titles."

Lewis, who took up his new role earlier this year after parting ways with the England women's team, said: "Players of this calibre are rarely available in the domestic game, so when we became aware that Dawid might be available to come to Bristol, we moved quickly because we knew he'd be a fantastic addition to our T20 squad."

"I know Dawid well from my time with the England Men's team and I'm confident he'll be a great fit for our dressing room. He's a good person, an excellent professional and someone who will be brilliant to have around the place."

"His record speaks for itself. He was the leading T20 run-scorer for Yorkshire in the North Group last year and, as many supporters will know, has previously been the world's number one-ranked T20 batter. Bringing someone with that level of quality, experience and global pedigree into our Vitality Blast squad is a huge coup for Gloucestershire."