Dawid Malan departs Yorkshire by mutual consent

Former England batter Dawid Malan says he is looking for a "fresh challenge" after being released by Yorkshire following six seasons with the club.

Malan, 38, came through at Middlesex before joining Yorkshire in 2020. He captained the club in the Blast last season, but despite leading the way with 365 runs at a strike rate of 156.65, he could not prevent them from finishing second-bottom on the North Group.

During his time at Headingley, Malan was Yorkshire's second-leading run-scorer in T20, with 1642. He also scored 2014 runs at 54.43 in first-class cricket.

"I have enjoyed six happy and successful seasons with Yorkshire, but feel now is the right time for the club to make a fresh start," Malan said. "I am grateful to the general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton and head coach Anthony McGrath for allowing me to seek a new challenge elsewhere."

Malan, who last played for England at the 2023 ODI World Cup, has extensive experience of the global T20 circuit, featuring in the PSL, BPL, SA20 and, most recently, the Nepal Premier League.