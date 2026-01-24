Capitals bowl with two changes, RCB bring back Arundhati Reddy
Delhi Capitals brought in Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Lucy Hamilton and Deeya Yadav
Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Jemimah Rodrigues chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, keeping with the trend of the previous 14 games of WPL 2026. Her reason, as expected, was the dew, even though this game was being played on a fresh pitch in Vadodara.
While saying the ball "might come on slightly better on the this pitch," Rodrigues said DC made two changes: Chinelle Henry came in for Lucy Hamilton, whereas Minnu Mani returned for Deeya Yadav, who was ruled out of the tournament on Friday with a back injury.
RCB are the only team to have made the knockouts so far, and they are one win away from securing their place in the final. Their only change was bringing back the now-fit Arundhati Reddy for Prema Rawat.
In the first meeting between these two teams earlier this season, RCB had trounced DC by eight wickets while chasing down 167, with Smriti Mandhana falling four short of what would have been the WPL's first century.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 4 Laura Wolvaardt, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Minnu Mani, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Grace Harris, 2 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 3 Georgia Voll, 4 Gautami Naik, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Radha Yadav, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Sayali Satghare, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 Lauren Bell