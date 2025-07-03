India cruise past 400 on second morning, Gill crosses 150

Lunch India 419 for 6 (Gill 168*, Jadeja 89) vs England

India cruised past 400 on the second morning at Edgbaston, as Shubman Gill registered his new Test high score in a 203-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket. Jadeja fell shortly before the interval for 89, gloving a catch behind down the leg side off Josh Tongue , but Gill batted serenely to pass 150 for the first time in Tests.

Gill and Jadeja added an unbroken 99 on the first evening, and reached their 100-run stand off the first ball of the day as Gill tucked Ben Stokes through the leg side. Gill played a rare false shot early on, edging Chris Woakes past second slip, but otherwise offered almost nothing while batting at a slightly higher tempo than he had on the opening day.

England's bowlers were frustrated by Jadeja's habit of taking a step or two down the pitch before deciding whether or not to attempt a run, with Stokes and Woakes both exchanging words with him. Both Jadeja and Stokes were spoken to by the umpires - Sharfuddoula and Chris Gaffaney - and encouraged to avoid the 'danger area' on a good length.

Jadeja marked his ninth 50-plus score against England with his trade sword celebration, and scored freely on both sides of the wicket. He and Gill exchanged sixes off Shoaib Bashir to take India past 400 - and take their partnership beyond 200 - before Tongue, unused for the first 85 minutes of the day, struck in his third over of the session.