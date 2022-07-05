Ben Stokes: England approach means opposing teams will now 'fear' third innings

"They have to concentrate on how we're going to play, and they're worried about that"

England's efforts to "rewrite" how Test cricket is played will leave opposition teams fearful of how to approach the third innings, in the knowledge that whatever target they set might not be enough, Ben Stokes said after his team pulled of a record chase of 378 against India at Edgbaston.

Stokes chose to bowl first after winning the toss, going against Test match convention, on the grounds that England had successfully hunted down three successive fourth-innings requirements of between 277 and 299 against New Zealand. The captain's confidence was justified when England completed their highest successful chase in Tests on the fifth morning , coasting home by seven wickets despite having conceded a first-innings deficit of 132.

India seemed to have a firm grip on the Test at 153 for 3 in their second innings, but fell away to lose their last seven wickets for 92 runs. England's openers then rattled off a century stand in 19.5 overs and, despite a wobble in which they lost 3 for 2, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow completed the turnaround with an unbroken stand worth 269, while scoring at more than five runs per over.

Brendon McCullum said after the 3-0 series win against New Zealand that he wanted his players to go "too far" in their efforts to find out where the line was, and Stokes joked that he wanted India to get a few more in order to test England further.

"Don't know where it [the line] is," he told Sky Sports. "There was a bit of me that almost wanted them to get 450, to see what we'd do.

"I said yesterday after we finished the day's play, look at how teams will be viewing us at the moment, that third innings now has become a fourth innings - because they have to concentrate on how we're going to play, and they're worried about that. So to be in that position as a team, being feared before they've even finished their innings is an unbelievable place to be in. Teams don't know how to play the third innings, especially when they've got a lead."

Stokes said that the instruction from the dressing room was "not just go out there and blaze it, there are some simple things we do keep close as a team", and said that he and McCullum had placed an emphasis on enjoyment rather than worrying about results.

"It's been the most fun five weeks I've had in my career so far," Stokes said. "I don't think everyone can understand what's happened here. When you get given clarity in what you want to do and what you want to achieve, and think about bigger than results, it makes everything a lot easier. It takes away the external pressure of what international sport can throw at you. When you know what you want to go out there and do, it makes everything a lot more simple."

For the third Test in a row, tickets were given away free on the final day as crowds flocked to see what this new England team are capable of, and even Stokes admitted to surprise at how quickly fortunes had changed under his captaincy, following a run of one win in 17 Tests dating back to early 2021.

"We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played, in England especially," he said. "All the different plans that we put together over the last four or five weeks, for every different situations is something we'll look to carry forward. It's not always about bowling top of off or drying up, it's how are we going to take wickets? That's what you need to do as a bowling attack, take 10 wickets.

Alex Lees played his part in giving England a positive start • AFP/Getty Images

"We know that we want to give new life to Test cricket, and the way that we go about it, and the support that we've received over the last five weeks has been incredible. It's amazing, in such a short space of time, we feel like we are bringing a new set of fans to the game. Inspiring the next generation is what we want to do, this game at the moment is bigger than results for us, it's about people who come in to represent England in the future, guys who come into the dressing room after. We want to leave a mark on Test cricket."

He also acknowledged a debt to England's outgoing white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, who oversaw a similar revival in limited-overs cricket.

"Baz and Eoin are really good mates, I spent a lot of time under Eoin's captaincy and I've taken a lot of his messaging and how he wanted the team in one-day cricket to go forward and I've brought that mentality and ethos into this Test environment and everybody's responded so well to it. It's not just me and Baz, you've got to get that response from everyone else and they just flew into it head on."

"Huge credit to the two lads at the top," Root said. "The way they set the platform, the way they shifted pressure straight back on to India and smashed that new ball around on a wicket that was doing a bit was incredible batting because it made the work we had to do after that a lot easier. It was a sublime partnership against a world-class attack.