England hope Livingstone can roll out the big hits on Headingley return

Mercurial allrounder has struggled with form and injuries but could be key component in World Cup defence

Three years have passed since Liam Livingstone 's magical summer, when everything he touched turned to gold. His international breakthrough came in Nottingham , when he announced himself to the world with a 42-ball century, but it was in Leeds that he proved that was no fluke.

Headingley's Football Stand instantly evokes a straight six that Livingstone hit off Haris Rauf in England's T20I series against Pakistan in 2021. It cleared the stand, landing somewhere on the Leeds Rhinos rugby league pitch behind, and seemed almost like showboating: the straight boundary is only around 65 metres, but one measurement put Livingstone's hit at 120m.

Livingstone turned 28 that summer and was the face of England's new generation as they refreshed their white-ball teams after the 2019 World Cup, a three-dimensional player with an irresistible self-confidence. He was the MVP of the first season of the men's Hundred, surged into the T20 World Cup squad and sold for INR 11.5 crore - over £1 million - at the IPL auction.

But as England prepare for another T20I series against Pakistan - their first on home soil since Livingstone's annus mirabilis - Livingstone faces a defining summer. He has achieved plenty in his career - he is a T20 World Cup winner and has played for England in all three formats - but there is a sense that he has not quite kicked on as hoped.

Towards the end of the 2022 summer, he suffered a freak injury when he slipped on the kerb of a pavement and damaged his ankle ligaments, and things have never quite been the same for him since. He rushed back to play a walk-on role in England's T20 World Cup win in Australia, then sustained a knee injury on Test debut in Pakistan a few weeks later.

Livingstone has suffered various different muscle injuries since, returning early from India last week to get his knee "sorted" before the T20 World Cup after a strain ruled him out for two matches earlier in the IPL. He made no impact at the 50-over World Cup last year - 60 runs in six innings - and this year, across 18 innings for three different T20 franchises, he has averaged 15.75 with a strike rate of 126.00.

He has spent much of his winter sharing a dressing room with Sam Curran, his England, MI Cape Town and Punjab Kings team-mate. "It's an interesting one: we're playing so much cricket," Curran said of Livingstone's form. "Livi's such an X-factor player. He brings so much to all his teams. He's that three-dimensional cricketer that the side has and everyone has seen what he's done with England in previous years… I'm backing him to come good."

Curran is certainly right that Livingstone is in high demand: in February, he signed a two-match contract with Sharjah Warriors after MI Cape Town were eliminated from the SA20, then flew back to South Africa to go on safari.