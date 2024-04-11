Root to make Yorkshire red-ball return after almost two years

Root, whose only domestic cricket last year came in the Hundred for Trent Rockets following the Ashes, was announced in Yorkshire's 13-man squad for the trip to Bristol. After missing the opening fixture against Leicestershire following the two-month tour of India, Root will play the next four rounds, followed by a trip away to Northamptonshire for the seventh round which begins on May 24. The 33-year-old last played first-class cricket for his home county in May 2022 against Warwickshire, a month after stepping down as Test captain, before playing three times in the T20 Blast up to June.