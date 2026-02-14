England vs Scotland: born in Calcutta

And, given their Kolkata World Cup clash took place on the very same day that their rugby counterparts are set to compete for the actual Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield, my own family history feels as though it is of passing interest.

My father's side of the family were of Scottish descent, and lived and worked in Calcutta for generations. My own father was born in Lahore in 1942, and only moved to Britain for the first time at Partition.

Ten years ago, ahead of England's last T20 World Cup appearance at Eden Gardens ( yes, that match… ), I took a clutch of documents down to the Lower Circular Road Cemetery in the east of the city, to hunt down the legend of my family vault.

It didn't take long to find it. In literally the second plot of the cemetery, I found the tomb, with the help of the cemetery's sexton, who - within minutes - was able to dig out the handwritten details of each interment, dating back at least to my earliest confirmed connection to the plot, in 1850.

The headstone's inscription listed every subsequent burial, up to and including my great grandfather, John Reginald Miller, who died in 1932. But the first name was the most poignant: "Sacred to the memory of Lizzie Crawford, the much loved & eldest child of John and Eliza Miller, who died 9th August 1872, aged 2 yrs and 4 months."

That date, 1872, rang a bell. I don't know for certain whether any of my family members were involved, four months later, in the Christmas Day knockabout between 20 men of England and 20 representing Scotland, Wales and Ireland that would spawn the Calcutta Cup, but I wouldn't bet against it.

From that fixture, the Calcutta Rugby Football Club was formally established the following year. When, in 1878, the enthusiasm for such frolics waned and the remaining members withdrew their funds, a total of 270 silver rupees were melted down to make the very same trophy that was subsequently presented to the RFU, and will be up for grabs for the 132nd time in Edinburgh this afternoon.