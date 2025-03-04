ESPNcricinfo and NEXA Unveil CricCaster: A Thrilling Fan Engagement Spectacle

ESPNcricinfo, in collaboration with NEXA, is thrilled to introduce ESPNcricinfo CricCaster Powered by NEXA - a first-of-its-kind fan-driven initiative that gives cricket lovers the chance to be part of ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out. This isn't just a contest; it's your ticket to cricketing stardom!

How to participate?

Cricket fans are invited to showcase their raw passion, in-depth cricket knowledge, and on-screen charisma by submitting a one-minute video on Instagram.

Steps to enter

- Upload your video with your best cricket insights, analysis, or unique take. - Use the hashtags #ESPNcricinfo #Nexa #CricCaster. - Follow @ESPNcricinfo & @Nexaexperience on Instagram.

What's at stake?

A panel of ESPNcricinfo's top editorial experts and renowned cricket broadcasters - Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer Binny, and Raunak Kapoor - will evaluate the entries and select the Fantastic 4 finalists.

Each finalist will get an exclusive opportunity to create high-energy fan content in the lead-up to IPL 2025. But the ultimate prize?

One standout winner will be crowned the CricCaster Champion!

- They'll appear LIVE as a guest panelist on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out, sharing insights alongside the biggest names in cricket analysis!

What the judges are saying

Jatin Sapru: "There's nothing sweeter than being a cricket broadcaster, especially for a die-hard fan. I started my journey through a talent hunt, and I know how life-changing it can be. CricCaster is a golden chance--if you love cricket, don't hold back!"

Mayanti Langer Binny: "I've been fortunate to present cricket at the highest level, and I know what a first big opportunity can mean. With so many incredible women joining cricket broadcasting, I hope to see many more stepping up. My advice? Just go for it and enjoy every moment!"

Raunak Kapoor: "Cricket has given me everything, and it all started with a deep passion for the game. CricCaster is a fantastic platform for aspiring cricket broadcasters--bring your energy, your insights, and make the most of this chance!"

Why CricCaster?

Speaking on the launch, Sambit Bal, Editor-in-Chief at ESPNcricinfo, said: "A sport is nothing without its fans, and ESPNcricinfo has always been about keeping fans at the heart of the game. CricCaster is our way of giving them a voice--and who knows, we might just find the next big cricket presenter!"

A spokesperson from NEXA added: "Ten years ago, NEXA redefined the automotive industry by introducing a new era of innovation, and design. Now in partnership with ESPNcricinfo, NEXA is set to redefine the way we experience cricket, bringing fans closer to the game with CricCaster. Just as cricket is the heartbeat of the nation, NEXA is the heartbeat of the road-where innovation meets passion in every drive"

Are you ready to take your shot?

With ESPNcricinfo CricCaster Powered by NEXA, this cricket season is set to be bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before.

- Follow ESPNcricinfo and NEXA on Instagram for more details.

- It's time to let your cricket fever take center stage!