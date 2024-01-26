ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's ODI bowling nominees: Marufa chokes India, Gaur crushes Sri Lanka
One leggie and four quicks make up our shortlist this year
4 for 29 vs India
first ODI, Mirpur
Eighteen-year-old Marufa stunned India with her pace and movement to register her best figures in international cricket, in her first ODI at home. India were set a target of 154 from 44 overs after a rain delay, but Marufa ensured they were bundled out for a paltry 113 inside 36. She first struck with the new ball, getting Smriti Mandhana caught behind and Priya Punia taken at mid-on. When she returned to the attack in the 29th over, she made an immediate impact with Amanjot Kaur caught behind attempting to steer a fuller delivery outside off through third. Marufa cranked up the pace next ball and Sneh Rana played all around a fuller one that rearranged her stumps. It left India floundering on 91 for 7 and they never recovered.
3 for 48 vs Australia
third ODI, Taunton
Cross claimed three wickets and had a hand in running out the dangerous Ashleigh Gardner as Australia crashed to their first defeat in a bilateral ODI series in a decade. Defending 268 over 44 overs, Cross bowled Alyssa Healy with a wobble-seam delivery in the third over of the innings and returned to dismiss Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney in successive overs. Gardner eased the pressure on the Australians with some big hits, including two fours off Cross, but the chase lost steam after she was run-out - Cross collected a sharp throw from sweeper Danni Wyatt and broke the stumps at the non-striker's end.
3 for 26 vs Sri Lanka
first ODI, Chester-le-Street
At 17, Gaur had already played 19 T20Is for UAE and two for England before making a dream ODI debut. The start was a bit wobbly as Gaur, who is over six feet tall, conceded five wides off her second ball, but she followed it up with seven dots. She removed the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu with a beauty that angled in then moved away to clatter into the top of off stump. In her next over, Gaur bowled the other opener, Anushka Sanjeewani, with a full inswinger. Sri Lanka were reduced to 26 for 2 and could only limp to 106, Gaur sealing the innings with a fuller delivery that bowled Udeshika Prabodhani through the gate.
4 for 32 vs Pakistan
second ODI, Karachi
Allrounder de Klerk starred in South Africa's series-clinching win, following up a four-wicket haul with a 30-ball 24 not out to chase down 169 in 34 overs. De Klerk picked up the first three Pakistan wickets to fall, starting with Muneeba Ali and Sadaf Shamas caught behind off her first two balls. With the first ball of her next over, she found a way through Sidra Ameen's defences and Pakistan were reeling at 20 for 3 after ten overs. Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana staged a seventh-wicket fightback, but once they were separated, Pakistan's innings fell away, de Klerk collecting her fourth wicket when she removed the No. 9, Umm-e-Hani lbw.
3 for 29 vs Pakistan
second ODI, Mirpur
A tense Super-Over victory in this game kept Bangladesh alive in their three-match ODI series against Pakistan at home. Legspinner Rabeya was instrumental in getting them to the one-over eliminator, her 3 for 29 preventing Pakistan's middle order from building any valuable partnerships. She had Bismah Maroof caught behind and Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar stumped. Five Pakistan batters made 20s but none reached 30.
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo