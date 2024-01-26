ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's ODI bowling nominees: Marufa chokes India, Gaur crushes Sri Lanka

Eighteen-year-old Marufa stunned India with her pace and movement to register her best figures in international cricket, in her first ODI at home. India were set a target of 154 from 44 overs after a rain delay, but Marufa ensured they were bundled out for a paltry 113 inside 36. She first struck with the new ball, getting Smriti Mandhana caught behind and Priya Punia taken at mid-on. When she returned to the attack in the 29th over, she made an immediate impact with Amanjot Kaur caught behind attempting to steer a fuller delivery outside off through third. Marufa cranked up the pace next ball and Sneh Rana played all around a fuller one that rearranged her stumps. It left India floundering on 91 for 7 and they never recovered.