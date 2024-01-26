ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's ODI batting nominees: Chamari Athapaththu's year and Fargana Hoque's first

The only one of Wolvaardt's five ODI centuries to come in a chase, her unbeaten 124 allowed the home side to overhaul New Zealand's 253 and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Wolvaardt was testing her mettle as interim South Africa captain before ultimately deciding she could handle the job full-time, and her side overcame Amelia Kerr's 88 and a stubborn ninth-wicket stand between Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu worth 54. Wolvaardt and Sune Luus - from whom she had taken over the captaincy - put on 98 runs together to marshal the pursuit. Wolvaardt reached her fifty off 58 balls and, after surviving a catch on 79 off a Sophie Devine no-ball, brought up her fourth ODI hundred off 117 balls. She struck 15 fours in all and, with an unbroken 116-run stand with Marizanne Kapp off 117 balls, guided South Africa home with seven wickets and 28 balls to spare.