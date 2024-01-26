ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's ODI batting nominees: Chamari Athapaththu's year and Fargana Hoque's first
Career bests, new records and one-woman armies - our nominees this year did it all, and well
140 not out vs New Zealand
third ODI, Galle
A key brushstroke in a broader picture, Athapaththu's 80-ball innings led Sri Lanka to a win, secured their first ever bilateral series win over New Zealand, and formed part of a standout year that confounded observers - and Athapaththu herself - over why many global franchises continue to overlook her. Chasing a revised target of 196 in 29 overs, Sri Lanka were in difficulty at 6 for 2 but captain Athapaththu unleashed a counterattack, bolting to three figures in just 60 deliveries. She slammed 13 fours and nine sixes in her eighth ODI century, moving to joint fourth on the women's list for most hundreds in the format. Her 190-run stand for the third wicket with Nilakshi Silva was Sri Lanka's highest partnership in women's ODIs and sealed an eight-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.
129 vs Australia
third ODI, Taunton
It was back-to-back centuries for Sciver-Brunt, this time in a winning cause as England defeated Australia in the final fixture of the Women's Ashes. She followed her unbeaten 111 off 99 balls in the nail-biting second ODI, which Australia won, with a crucial 129 here as England prevailed in a rain-affected game. Her 147-run stand for the third wicket with Heather Knight rescued the hosts from 12 for 2 and she forged another key partnership with Danni Wyatt to lift her side to 285, England women's joint-second-highest ODI total against Australia. Bowled out for 199 in pursuit of a rain-revised target of 269 from 44 overs, Australia suffered their first defeat in a bilateral ODI series in a decade. they still retained the Ashes in an eight-points-all draw, souring the day somewhat for Sciver-Brunt, but her innings only emphasised her importance to this England side.
124 not out vs New Zealand
second ODI, Pietermaritzburg
The only one of Wolvaardt's five ODI centuries to come in a chase, her unbeaten 124 allowed the home side to overhaul New Zealand's 253 and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Wolvaardt was testing her mettle as interim South Africa captain before ultimately deciding she could handle the job full-time, and her side overcame Amelia Kerr's 88 and a stubborn ninth-wicket stand between Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu worth 54. Wolvaardt and Sune Luus - from whom she had taken over the captaincy - put on 98 runs together to marshal the pursuit. Wolvaardt reached her fifty off 58 balls and, after surviving a catch on 79 off a Sophie Devine no-ball, brought up her fourth ODI hundred off 117 balls. She struck 15 fours in all and, with an unbroken 116-run stand with Marizanne Kapp off 117 balls, guided South Africa home with seven wickets and 28 balls to spare.
107 vs India
third ODI, Mirpur
Bangladesh's first century in women's ODIs, Fargana's 107 helped the hosts post their second-highest total in the format during a fractious, tied encounter with India that drew their series 1-1. India were on track to reach the 226 target at 191 for 4 in the 42nd over before losing 6 for 34 to be bowled out for 225. All the drama of the match threatened to overshadow Fargana's knock but her experience and determination prevailed. Battling cramps and forearm pain, she managed just seven boundaries, including a cover drive off Shafali Verma to bring up her hundred. She contributed only 31 to a 93-run opening stand with Shamima Sultana, but the entry of captain Nigar Sultana at No. 3 seemed to take the handbrake off as the pair swept away the threat of India's spinners and added 71 off 85. Fargana was responsible for 42 of those and pressed on when her captain fell in the 41st over.
86 vs Bangladesh
second ODI, Mirpur
After India were upset by Bangladesh in the opening match of the series, Rodrigues claimed career-bests with bat and ball to lead them to an emphatic 108-run victory. On a spin-friendly pitch offering some awkward bounce, Rodrigues shared 50-plus stands with Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol and upped the tempo after reaching her half-century with six fours over the last six overs she faced before falling in the penultimate over for 86 off 78 deliveries. Rodrigues rounded out her valuable contribution by then taking 4 for 3, but it was India's vastly improved batting performance, led by Rodrigues, who scored nine fours in all, that spearheaded their fightback after being bowled out for just 113 in the series opener and kept them in the contest.
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo