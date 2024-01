ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's ODI batting nominees: Chamari Athapaththu's year and Fargana Hoque's first

Bangladesh's first century in women's ODIs, Fargana's 107 helped the hosts post their second-highest total in the format during a fractious, tied encounter with India that drew their series 1-1. India were on track to reach the 226 target at 191 for 4 in the 42nd over before losing 6 for 34 to be bowled out for 225. All the drama of the match threatened to overshadow Fargana's knock but her experience and determination prevailed. Battling cramps and forearm pain, she managed just seven boundaries, including a cover drive off Shafali Verma to bring up her hundred. She contributed only 31 to a 93-run opening stand with Shamima Sultana, but the entry of captain Nigar Sultana at No. 3 seemed to take the handbrake off as the pair swept away the threat of India's spinners and added 71 off 85. Fargana was responsible for 42 of those and pressed on when her captain fell in the 41st over.