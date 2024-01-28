ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's T20 league batting nominees: Devine wrath, amazing Grace

In a stunning riposte to being left out of the national team to play West Indies, Harris smashed the WBBL record for the highest individual score, and broke the record for the most sixes - 11 - as well as her bat (one of her big hits came as the handle ripped off the blade). She switched it out and sent the very next ball for six too. Her hundred came off 48 balls and she went on to add 33 runs off the next 11 balls as Brisbane Heat got to a formidable 229 for 7.