ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's T20 leagues bowling nominees: Hayley smokes, Darlington rips, Wellington does it twice

Matthews found no bidders in the first round of the WPL auction, but finished as the top wicket-taker in the first season of the competition. She saved her best for the final: in an excellent display of offspin bowling, she finished with 3 for 5 off her four overs in a title-winning cause. Her third wicket was the best among them: in the 16th over, she got a length ball outside off to turn in sharply to breach Taniya Bhatia's defences and rattle her middle stump. It was her 16th wicket of the WPL, which sealed her claim for Player of the Tournament.