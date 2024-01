ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Women's T20 leagues bowling nominees: Hayley smokes, Darlington rips, Wellington does it twice

Defending 125, fast bowler Darlington ripped through Melbourne Stars with her first five-wicket haul - the best figures for any bowler in the 2023 season of the competition. She struck with her first ball to Alice Capsey, who had raced to 27 off 18, and dismissed Annabel Sutherland, also caught behind, off the first ball of the eighth over. Four balls later it was time for Meg Lanning to go, also caught behind. Darlington returned in the tenth over to bowl the ball of the day to Kim Garth, one that jagged back from outside off stump to take middle and leg, and had the batter walking for a golden duck. Darlington's figures are the second best for a fast bowler in WBBL history after Megan Schutt's 6 for 10.